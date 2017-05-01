This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as The Atlantic Daily , a newsletter with stories, ideas, and images from The Atlantic , written specially for subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

What Do You Know? 1. The first corneal transplant from a pig to a human was carried out in the year ____________. Scroll down for the answer, or find it here. 2. Although more than 4,700 institutions in the U.S. grant higher-education degrees, only ____________ of them offer programs for students with intellectual disabilities. Scroll down for the answer, or find it here. 3. In the 1980s, there were 50 black-owned insurance companies operating in the U.S.; today, there are ____________. Scroll down for the answer, or find it here. Answers: 1838, 263, 2 Reader Response This past Saturday marked the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Bill writes: In your assessment of President Trump’s 100-day achievements you forgot many of his actions: meeting with 16 foreign leaders, appointment of quality Cabinet leaders, several meetings with top business and industry leaders, taking actions internationally to restore U.S. credibility, and acting decisively and timely on many executive decrees. Obviously The Atlantic—or you—disagree with these actions, but nevertheless he took them and he has been very busy in this first inning. Many thanks to Bill for his thoughtful feedback. Unfortunately, we don’t have space in the Daily to recap more than the highlights of the day’s headlines, but you can check out all The Atlantic’s coverage on Trump’s first 100 days here. Meanwhile, we welcome comments from readers of all viewpoints in our Notes section. If Trump’s actions during his first 100 days have changed your opinion—for better or worse—about his presidency, please send us a note: hello@theatlantic.com.