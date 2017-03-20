This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as The Atlantic Daily , a newsletter with stories, ideas, and images from The Atlantic , written specially for subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

What We’re Following War and Peace: Martin McGuinness, the former commander of the Irish Republican Army who later worked to restore peace as a leader of the Sinn Fein party, has died at age 66. A glimpse of his life in his own words is here. McGuinness’s violent past made him a controversial figure in Ireland, but he’s also remembered for his reconciliation work, including a close working relationship with his political opponent Ian Paisley. Likewise, Jonathan Powell, who spent 10 years negotiating with McGuinness on behalf of Britain, looks back with respect on McGuinness’s commitment to the peace process. Check Your Email: Homeland Security has banned any carry-on electronics larger than mobile phones—including laptops, tablets, and cameras—on flights to the U.S. from 10 major Middle Eastern airports. The new rules, which require the devices to be placed in checked baggage, come with some enforcement and safety issues—but as one security expert explains, they also reflect how ubiquitous electronics have made it easier for a potential bomber to smuggle explosives.