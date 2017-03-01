This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as The Atlantic Daily , a newsletter with stories, ideas, and images from The Atlantic , written specially for subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Genetic Genius: The future of data storage might be in DNA: Two scientists in New York have successfully encoded a movie, a computer virus, an Amazon gift card, and even more data within the same molecule that encodes the blueprint for life. Elsewhere, a team in Russia has completed a discovery decades in the making: sequencing the DNA of an Ice-Age squirrel that Gulag prisoners found in 1946. That team effort spanned not only centuries but species; the scientists got help from a fox. Snapshot Evening Read Emily Esfahani Smith on the psychiatrist William Breitbart, who “lives at the edge of life and death”: As chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Breitbart specializes in end-of-life care for terminally ill cancer patients. For many of his patients, the most pressing question isn’t when they’ll die or how painful death will be. Rather, it’s what makes life meaningful. They are in search of a meaning that cannot be destroyed by death. Is there one? Breitbart has spent the better part of his career trying to answer that question. His ground-breaking research shows that while the specter of death often leads people to conclude that their lives are meaningless, it can also be a catalyst for them to work out, as they never have before, the meaning of their lives. Keep reading here, as Smith recounts how Breitbart’s patients find meaning in the face of death. And go here for a series of reader stories on how their loved ones died and how they themselves would like to go.