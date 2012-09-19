ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting at a Turkish nightclub, Congress gutted and revived the Office of Congressional Ethics, Trump’s transition team lagged behind schedule, and more.

What We’re Following Tragedy in Turkey: Authorities are still searching for the attacker who killed 39 people and wounded at least 70 in a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub early on New Year’s Day. Yesterday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the gunman as a “heroic soldier” acting on the orders of the Islamic State’s highest leader. Though ISIS has been suspected of terror attacks in Turkey before, it hasn’t claimed one outright until now, while the Turkish government has had an inconsistent stance toward the terrorist group. For these reasons, writes Graeme Wood, the Istanbul attack is pivotal: It adds Turkey to the list of countries against which ISIS is waging outright war. Confusion in Congress: Last night, House Republicans voted suddenly and secretly to deeply undermine the Office of Congressional Ethics. Today, amid outrage—and hours after President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a lukewarm critique of the move—the Republicans called an emergency meeting to reverse their decision. The about-face marks an embarrassing moment for the legislators, but it also foreshadows an era of ambitious and aggressive policymaking from the GOP majority—as well as the resistance from Democrats to go with it.

Transition Trouble: With less than three weeks to go before Trump takes office, his transition team is lagging behind schedule to fill positions in the new administration, largely because many of the nominees haven’t been fully vetted yet. On top of late starts to the weeks-long process, the team faces an extra hurdle in the fact that Trump has chosen a number of wealthy business executives, whose complex financial portfolios make their potential conflicts of interest particularly hard to straighten out. Meanwhile, Trump has his own conflicts of interest to worry about (you can follow our running list of them here). He has insisted that his business interests won’t sway him—but as numerous studies on the financial biases of doctors have shown, that’s a resolution much easier made than carried out. Snapshot Who We’re Talking To Michael Lewis, author of a new book on the founders of behavioral economics, discusses how their work reaches far beyond academia—and how it helps to explain the 2016 election.

Jacob Saxton, creator of a Twitter account that chronicles China’s Cultural Revolution in real time, shares what it’s like to relive a historic period of chaos and change. R. R. Reno, editor of the conservative religious magazine First Things, discusses America’s national identity and why he’s “guardedly optimistic” about Trump. Evening Read Megan Garber on the new reality TV: Television has long had a fraught relationship with the “regular” person. Many of its shows, from Leave It to Beaver on down, have relied on the power of aspiration—the ideal family, the ideal group of friends, impossibly beautiful people inhabiting impossibly beautiful places—to amplify the appeal of the “normal” worlds they’ve served up to their viewers. ... Many of the new shows of 2016, though, took that approach—the everyday, gilded with the shiny stuff of fantasy—and stripped it of its varnish. The concerns that were so often, in the past, relegated to the plot lines of individual episodes (a job-loss here, an illness there) were put center-stage as series overtly emphasized what used to be matters of taboo: money, infidelity, weight, special needs. In a year in which so many things beyond politics themselves were political, many TV shows continued a trend that had been brewing with the rise of social media and Peak TV. Perhaps realizing television’s power to change the way people see the world, show creators rejected easy aspiration and blithe escapism—they instead got insistently, and compellingly, real. Keep reading here, as Megan discusses what TV fiction reflects about today’s reality. And if you want more recommendations for what to watch in 2017, here’s a list of 27 movies to look forward to.