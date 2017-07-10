Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K. has been postponed to next year, the BBC reports, citing growing opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May’s invitation to the U.S. president to visit her country.

The BBC reported the U.K. and U.S. governments “are believed to be looking at options for the visit.” May invited Trump to the U.K., on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, when she became one of the first world leaders to visit Washington, D.C., in January following Trump’s election.

At the time, May was viewed in the U.K. as a steadying hand in a country still coming to terms with Brexit and what its future relationship with the European Union would look like. May was seen as best positioned to navigate the difficult negotiations with the bloc’s remaining members while crafting free-trade deals with countries such as the United States. Although President Obama had famously warned that the U.K. would go to the “back of the queue” if it voted for Brexit—a statement he was pilloried for even by his supporters—Trump, who is skeptical of the EU, has said a free-trade deal with the U.K. remains a priority; he repeated the remarks last week in Hamburg, Germany, where he met with May on the sidelines of the G20 summit.