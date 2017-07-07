Officials from the two countries had differing accounts of what happened in the more than two-hour meeting.

Updated at 2:09 p.m. ET Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met Friday for the first time in the U.S. leader’s young presidency, an encounter that was marked by differing accounts of the issues discussed, some common ground, and areas of disagreement. The meeting, which was held in Hamburg, Germany, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, was scheduled to last 35 minutes, but went on for more than two hours. Rex Tillerson, the U.S. secretary of state who attended the meeting along with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, said Melania Trump, the first lady, entered the room after an hour to try break the meeting up, but the conversation continues. It’s what was discussed, however, that remains an open question. Only four men—Trump, Tillerson, Putin, and Lavrov—and their translators were in the room, and the accounts after the meeting on the nature of the most contentious issue between the two nations at the moment—Russian interference in the 2016 election—were divergent.

Tillerson said the two leaders had a “very robust and lengthy exchange” on cyber threats and election interference, with Trump pressing Putin “more than once” on its interference in 2016 election. Russia has repeatedly denied any such action. Tillerson said the U.S. and Russia held “intractable” positions on the Russian involvement, and were now focused on moving forward. State-run Russian media reported that Trump told Putin the issue was being exaggerated in the U.S. Lavrov said Trump accepted Putin’s assurances that Moscow didn’t meddle. Lavrov also said the two countries agreed to set up a joint working group on cybersecurity. The two leaders agreed to set up a cease-fire in southern Syrian that starts Sunday. Tillerson said it was the “first indication of the U.S. and Russia being able to work together in Syria.” Lavrov said Russian military police, working with the U.S. and Jordan, will provide security around de-escalation zones. Tillerson said there “was a very clear positive chemistry between the two” men, adding there “was not a lot of re-litigating things from the past.” Putin, speaking before his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said they discussed “terrorism and cybersecurity,” among other issues. “I had a very lengthy conversation with the President of the United States, there were a lot of issues such as Ukraine, Syria, other problems, some bilateral issues,” Putin said.

G20 leaders are gathered in Hamburg, Germany, city to hash out differences and commonalities over trade and other issues. Their presence was met with sometimes-violent protests by far-left groups, but it was Trump’s meeting with Putin that gathered most of the headlines. They shook hands earlier Friday when the G20 leaders met, smiled, and exchanged what Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, described as pleasantries. Trump tweeted: I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017 In a photo-op before their meeting, Trump said it was his “honor” to meet with Putin. The Russian leader, speaking through a translator, said: “I am delighted to be able to meet you personally.” The two men have previously spoken by phone. In their meeting, the two men discussed forging a common path in Syria, where Putin supports President Bashar al-Assad and the U.S. backs several rebel groups opposed to Assad’ rule. Trump has said he wants to make eliminating ISIS the centerpiece of the U.S. strategy in Syria and the surrounding region—a task Putin is likely to be amenable to. Their agreement on the de-escalation zones is a reflection of their common approach. Lavrov said the two sided also found common ground on Ukraine, which Moscow regards as part of its sphere of influence and where Russia-backed rebels are waging an insurgent campaign in the country’s east against the pro-Western government. Lavrov said the two leaders would establish a communication channel to resolve the crisis.