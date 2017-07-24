A 10th migrant has died after being smuggled over the weekend to San Antonio inside a tractor-trailer truck with no air conditioning as temperatures touched the 100s. On Monday, the truck’s driver appeared in federal court and was reportedly told he faced the death penalty. James M. Bradley Jr., the driver, faced federal charges of illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. He waived his right to remain silent, according to The New York Times, and told investigators he was unaware the truck was full of people. He said he was only delivering it to a new owner, and that when he stopped in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, he “heard banging and shaking in the trailer.” Thirty-eight people were found inside the vehicle. Bradley also acknowledged he knew the air-conditioning unit in the trailer didn’t work. This incident is the worst of its kind in the U.S. since 2003. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called it “horrific.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott called it a “heartbreaking tragedy.” Many of those inside the vehicle are still in the hospital, recovering from severe heat stroke.

Police responded to a call from a Walmart worker at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The employee had been checking the parking lot and was asked for water by a migrant who’d somehow escaped the trailer. When police arrived, they found dozens of migrants in the back; eight of them already dead. It’s not known how long the migrants were trapped inside, but video surveillance showed several vehicles pull up and unload groups of migrants during the night. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said many of the migrants were “hot to the touch.” Their heart rates were above 130 beats per minute and emergency responder said most suffered from heat exhaustion. At extreme temperatures like this, vital organs in the body begin to shut down. The brain swells, and Hood said it’s likely many of the migrants will suffer irreversible brain damage. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, or their countries of origin. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is leading the investigation, said most of the migrants were in their 20s and 30s,; four were teenagers. Authorities said that as many as 100 migrants could have been squeezed into the trailer at one point. San Antonio is about 150 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border and is a frequent stopover for smugglers. Migrants typically cross the border on foot in small groups and are then taken by smugglers to stash houses. From here they’re sometimes loaded into large tractor-trailers to avoid immigration checkpoints as they travel north. Then, in places like San Antonio, they’re divided into smaller units depending on what part of the country they’re headed for.