North Korea appears to have launched another missile, Japan and South Korea said Friday, an action that is likely to increase tensions with its neighbors and the U.S. and result in international pressure on Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear programs.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said the projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile, was fired at 11:42 p.m. local time, flew for about 45 minutes, and landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Yonhap, the South Korean news agency, reported the South Korean president convened an emergency security meeting over the test.

Friday’s launch comes weeks after the July 4 test that North Korea described as an intercontinental ballistic missile that was capable of reaching Alaska. The test is North Korea’s 14ththis year, in line with its launches in recent years.

The launch came hours after the Japanese Cabinet approved additional sanctions against the North for its July 4 test of an ICBM, a move that violates its international obligations. The move was part of coordination international pressure on the North over its missile and nuclear programs. Earlier this month, the Trump administration also announced sanctions against the North, which included actions against Chinese banks that deal with the North. The Japanese sanctions announced Friday also target Chinese banks, which are seen as providing an economic lifeline to North Korea. South Korea meanwhile had tried another approach. President Moon Jae-in has called for closer ties with Pyongyang, and earlier this month offered talks with the North.

Any coordinated international action against North Korea will need the support of China and Russia, both veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council. While, in theory, the two countries say they support a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, they say their impact on the North is limited, and they want the U.S. to take steps they believe will allay some of North Korea’s security concerns. This is especially true of China, which provides the North with both political and economic support. Beijing says it has limited influence over Pyongyang’s behavior, and while that may be true, it’s also equally true that China has little incentive to change the status quo on the Korean Peninsula: The last thing Beijing wants is an ally, however unstable it is, be supplanted by a unified Korea that is pro-U.S.

