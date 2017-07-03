North Korea test-launched an unidentified ballistic missile into waters east of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, South Korea’s military announced. The missile traveled 578 miles and flew for around 40 minutes, according to reports from both South Korea and Japan. The Japanese government also claimed that the missile landed in its exclusive economic zone, prompting outrage from the nation’s top officials. On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that the launch “ignores repeated warnings from the international community” and constitutes an increased threat.

In the wake of the launch, the White House said President Trump had been briefed on the issue. Around the same time, the president took to musing on Twitter: “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” Trump asked, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He added that it would be “hard to believe” that South Korea and Japan would continue to tolerate North Korea’s continued missile tests, and speculated whether China, North Korea’s only major ally, would “end this nonsense once and for all.”

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

The Trump administration has repeatedly called on China to exert greater pressure on North Korea to curb its nuclear and missile programs. On Sunday, Trump spoke separately with the leaders of China and Japan, with both leaders reportedly affirming their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. “Certainly we would like to see a deescalation of tension,” China’s UN ambassador, Liu Jieyi, told members of the press, adding that “if tension goes up, and goes up only, then sooner or later it will get out of control and the consequences will be disastrous.” North Korea is widely believed to be developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, or, at the very least, U.S. bases in South Korea and Japan.