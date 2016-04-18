With the U.S. trying to step out of some of the most important issues at the summit, the German Chancellor was forced to play negotiator and host.

World leaders wrapped up the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Saturday by releasing their final statement, a communique that was remarkable this year in that it singled out the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. President Trump’s decision, which he announced in June, dragged out the negotiations well into into Saturday. At a press conference that marked the meetings’ end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who hosted the summit in Hamburg, said she “deplored” the U.S. exit from the agreement. The final statement read: “We take note of the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from the Paris agreement,” but it also added a stern reminder that all other G20 members had reaffirmed the agreement as “irreversible.” In refusing to support the climate agreement, America is now the only country not signed onto the deal except for Syria, which is in the midst of a civil war, and Nicaragua, which believed the agreement wasn’t strong enough.

“Nothing’s easy,” Trump said of how the negotiations played out. Merkel did most of the hard work in bridging the gap between the U.S. and 19 other countries at the meeting, and she hosted it in her birthplace. She had hoped it would boost her fourth-term reelection campaign ahead the vote in September, with her playing the central role as unifier, but media attention at the meeting was mostly diverted. Locally, press was distracted with massive violent protest held by anti-capitalists that shut down much of downtown Hamburg. Internationally, most of the focus was on Trump, whether it was his meetings with world leaders, or with his policies on migration, free trade, and pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. Still, Merkel emerged as a pivotal agent for compromise. A day earlier, Trump held his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has expressed his admiration for the leader, but Putin and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has been a constant scandal for the White House. Still, their meeting ran much longer than the 20 minutes scheduled, well over two hours. Even during what should have been less high-profile moments at the meeting, the Trump family seemed to steal the show. At a meeting Saturday on African migration and health, Trump stepped away momentarily to talk with the leader of Indonesia and his daughter Ivanka took his seat. A photo of the moment was tweeted (and later deleted) and it showed Ivanka seated beside British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jingping. ” Ivanka is an adviser to her father, and Trump has brought much of his family into roles at the White House, but some people referenced a comment Ivanka made two weeks that she preferred to “stay out of politics.” Michael McFaul, who was United States ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, called the moments “strange. Very strange. But others brushed the moment off. Asked if it was unusual, Merkel told reporters that Ivanka was "part of the American delegation, so that is something that other delegations also do, and it is very well known that she works in the White House and that she is also engaged in certain initiatives.”