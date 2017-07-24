“Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Kushner said after he spoke to Senate investigators.

The Senate panel’s action comes a day after Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, spoke in a closed-door session before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his own contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, to appear Wednesday before the panel that is holding a hearing on attempts to influence the U.S. elections. Manafort’s extensive ties to Russian officials have made him a figure of scrutiny in Russia-related scandals plaguing the White House.

Russian interference in the 2016 election has emerged as the dominant theme following Trump’s election. U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia’s goal was to aid Trump, though it’s unclear if Moscow’s attempt was successful. The matter is being investigated by both the Justice Department and various congressional panels, including the committee Kushner appeared before on Monday.

Kushner detailed four meetings he had with Russian officials during the campaign and immediately after the election. Manafort attended one of those meetings, which also involved Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who had set up the meeting promising to provide information about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival in the 2016 election. Trump Jr. has said the meeting did not yield the promised information; Kushner said in a prepared statement Monday that he did not know the reason for the meeting and soon determined it was not of use to him.

Manafort and Trump Jr. were until Monday negotiating with lawmakers about appearing on Capitol Hill. The statement from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday suggests the panel’s patience with Trump’s former campaign chair had run out.

Manafort’s ties with Russia are well chronicled, though he did not register as a foreign agent while performing many of these functions. Manafort had a contract worth tens of millions to aid Russian President Vladimir Putin—though that work was legal. As WNYC pointed out at the time of the revelations about Manafort’s Russian contract: Manafort purchased properties in New York City with no mortgages, using shell companies. He then transferred the properties into his own name and took out mortgages against them. And as my colleague David Graham noted:

This pattern does not necessarily indicate any illegal behavior. But experts told WNYC that if someone was trying to launder money, this would be a typical way to do it, turning ill-gotten gains into legitimate cash by moving it through the various transactions. Once the mortgage was taken out, the money would be “clean” for the individual, with the property as collateral and the original source and purchaser forgotten. Manafort denied any wrongdoing and said it was common to buy real estate with limited liability companies, as he did.

Then there was the $16 million bailout that he received from a bank owned by a Trump adviser when he was in danger of foreclosing on properties in Brooklyn and California; Manafort was also investigated for money laundering on Cyprus, which is a popular destination for Russian money.

Manafort hasn’t been charged with anything nor is he guilty of anything. Still, his role in the Trump campaign is likely to be under scrutiny when he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The panel said, however, that it was open to excusing Manafort from appearing if “he would be willing to agree to production of documents and a transcribed interview, with the understanding that the interview would not constitute a waiver of his rights or prejudice the committee’s right to compel his testimony in the future.”