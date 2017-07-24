Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, will tell the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday that he took part in four meetings with Russian officials and insisted he “did not collude” with any foreign government. Kushner’s remarks were released early Monday ahead of his appearance before congressional investigators on the Senate panel and they provide an important insight into the workings of the Trump campaign in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election, as well as the kinds of contacts Trump’s aides had during the period. “I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner said in his prepared remarks. “I had no improper contacts.” The comments come amid increased scrutiny of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. The Justice Department and Congress are looking into whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and whether the president obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election in favor of Trump—though they say there’s no evidence to suggest they succeeded. In any event, the issue has gained prominence since Trump’s election, possibly because of the president’s own reluctance to accept the analysis of his intelligence agencies—despite evidence to the contrary. Add to this the drip-drip of leaks about the administration’s contacts with Russia, and the president has been unable to move past the allegations that could imperil his legislative priorities.

Kushner, who is set to talk to the panel in a closed-door setting, detailed four meetings with Russian representatives “out of thousands during the campaign and transition, none of which were impactful in any way to the election or particularly memorable.” The president’s son-in-law provided details about his presence at the now-infamous June 9, 2016, meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer. Trump Jr. has acknowledged that he attended the meetings because he was promised information on Hillary Clinton’s campaign and had invited Manafort and Kushner, his brother in law, to attend via email. “That email was on top of a long back and forth that I did not read at the time,” Kushner will tell the Senate panel. “As I did with most emails when I was working remotely, I quickly reviewed on my iPhone the relevant message that the meeting would occur at 4:00 PM at his office. Documents confirm my memory that this was calendared as ‘Meeting: Don Jr.| Jared Kushner.’ No one else was mentioned.” He said he arrived at the meeting late and found the Russian attorney discussing ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian children. This, he said, made him realize his “time was not well-spent at this meeting.” “I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote ‘Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting,’” Kushner said in the prepared statement.

Unlike Trump Jr., Kushner was quick to dispel the idea he attended the meeting because of the type of information being promised by the Russian. “No part of the meeting I attended included anything about the campaign, there was no follow up to the meeting that I am aware of, I do not recall how many people were there (or their names), and I have no knowledge of any documents being offered or accepted,” he said, adding that he had included the meeting in his security clearance form before it was reported in the media. Kushner said he received an email on October 30, 2016, from the screen name “Guccifer400.” “This email, which I interpreted as a hoax, was an extortion attempt and threatened to reveal candidate Trump’s tax returns and demanded that we send him 52 bitcoins in exchange for not publishing that information,” Kushner said. “I brought the email to the attention of a U.S. Secret Service agent on the plane we were all travelling on and asked what he thought. He advised me to ignore it and not to reply—which is what I did. The sender never contacted me again.” Kushner provided details of his first encounter with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. He said he was introduced to Kislyak, who has emerged as a key figure in the allegations surrounding Trump’s campaign aides and Russia, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in April 2016, when Trump was delivering a foreign-policy speech. Kushner said he was introduced to Kislyak by Dimitri Simes, the publisher of the The National Interest, and that the Russian ambassador was among several guests, including four other ambassadors. The encounter did not extend beyond “brief pleasantries,” Kushner said.