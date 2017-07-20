The U.S. Treasury Department slapped a $2 million fine on Exxon Mobil for violating Russia-related sanctions in 2014 when Rex Tillerson, who is now the U.S. secretary of state, was the company’s CEO.

At issue are the sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia following its invasion in 2014 of Ukraine’s Crimea and an energy deal Exxon signed soon after that with Rosneft, the state-owned Russian oil company. Thursday’s fine is not directly related to the agreement with Rosneft, but to Exxon’s dealings with Igor Sechin, Rosneft’s CEO, who was blacklisted by the U.S. in its Ukraine-related sanctions.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the violations occurred when “the presidents of its U.S. subsidiaries dealt in services of an individual [Sechin] whose property and interests in property were blocked … and an individual identified on OFAC’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.”

“ExxonMobil did not voluntarily self-disclose the violations,” OFAC said, adding “the violations constitute an egregious case.”