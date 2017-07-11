Chinese troops are headed to Djibouti to set up the country’s first foreign military base in order to carry out its “international obligations,” the state-run Xinhua news agency reported Wednesday.

Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the base will, in the words of Xinhua, “better serve Chinese troops when they escort ships in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off the Somali coast, perform humanitarian rescue, and carry out other international obligations.”

China is already Africa’s largest-trading partner and in 2015, the government said it would invest $60 billion on infrastructure projects on the continent. Djibouti, which lies in the Horn of Africa, is a relatively stable nation and is also home to U.S. and French military bases.

The Chinese troops set off from Zhanjiang, in Guangdong Province. The Xinhua report did not say how many troops were headed to Djibouti or when the Chinese base would be operational.