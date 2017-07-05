David Wildstein, a former ally and high school classmate of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday for his involvement in a 2013 political scheme to shut down lanes on the George Washington Bridge, later dubbed “Bridgegate.” Wildstein pleaded guilty in May 2015 to one charge of conspiracy to commit fraud on federally funded property and one civil rights violation. Under the plea agreement, he faced 21 to 27 months in prison. In addition to serving probation, Wildstein has been barred from working in government and will be required to perform 500 hours of community service. Wildstein’s sentencing likely marks the end of the Bridgegate saga, which began in September 2013 when he ordered the closure of traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge—connecting Manhattan to Fort Lee, New Jersey—during morning rush hour. Emails and text messages have since revealed that Wildstein, then a senior official for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, colluded with other Christie affiliates to create a traffic jam in an act of political retribution against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, who refused to support Christie’s 2013 reelection campaign. The traffic delays were later deemed to be a public safety risk that endangered the lives of thousands of commuters.

In his testimony, Wildstein admitted to fraudulently citing a “traffic study” to cover up his actions. He also admitted to concealing the traffic jam from local officials and orchestrating the closure on the first day of school to maximize its severity. Despite these actions, federal prosecutors argued that Wildstein should not serve jail time, given that he had implicated other Christie allies in his testimony last fall. Wildstein also handed over texts and emails that demonstrated collusion with his former supervisor, Bill Baroni, and Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly. Baroni has since been sentenced to 24 months in prison, while Kelly is serving a sentence of 18 months. In an oft-cited email, Kelly told Wildstein that it was “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee,” to which Wildstein replied: “Got it.” All three Christie allies have since argued that the governor knew of the impending lane closures, with Wildstein testifying that both he and Baroni joked with Christie about the traffic jam. “All three of us put our faith in a man who neither earned it nor deserved it,” Wildstein told the court on Wednesday, adding: “I willingly drank the Kool-Aid of a man I’d known since I was 15 years old.” Christie, meanwhile, has denied any involvement in the scheme, arguing that he wasn’t aware of the traffic problems until months later, when the incriminating emails surfaced. Nevertheless, the scandal has done severe damage to his career, likely thwarting his 2016 bid for the presidency and his subsequent chances of becoming President Trump’s running mate. Before Bridgegate, Christie’s approval rating lingered around 70 percent. Today, around 80 percent of New Jerseyans disapprove of the governor.