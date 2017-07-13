The U.K. government introduced Thursday an EU withdrawal bill that aims to convert the bloc’s law into British law, but already some of what has been left out of the measure has prompted angry criticism from opposition parties.

The aim of the measure is to ensure that the EU’s rules, which the U.K., as a member of the bloc, must follow, continue to apply after Brexit goes into effect in about two years. In effect, it will repeal the European Communities Act 1972, the law that brought the U.K. into what became the EU, and because the bloc’s rules would become U.K. laws, British lawmakers would have the power to change them.

“It is one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has ever passed through parliament and is a major milestone in the process of our withdrawal from the European Union,” David Davis, the Brexit minister, said.

But before debate begins on the bill this fall, it must gather the support of lawmakers. Prime Minister Theresa May heads a minority government with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party, the protestant party from Northern Ireland, and judging by the reaction from the opposition Labour and Liberal Democrats, she might have trouble gathering broad support for the measure.