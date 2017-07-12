Updated at 1:57 p.m. ET

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sentenced Wednesday to 9 ½ years in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal, marking a remarkable turnaround for a political figure who less than two decades ago was being hailed as the architect of modern Brazil.

Judge Sergio Moro of the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba sentenced Lula, as he is known, for corruption related to the ownership of a luxury apartment in Guarujá, a resort town near São Paulo. Lula was accused in the case of receiving the apartment as an illegal gift for contracts obtained by OAS, the Brazilian conglomerate, with Petrobras, the state-owned energy giant. O Globo notes Lula is the first former president of Brazil to be convicted of corruption.

The BBC adds he will remain free pending an appeal.

Lula was charged last year in Operation Carwash, the Brazil’s largest-ever corruption scandal that has embroiled some of the biggest names in Brazil’s politics. Prosecutors allege Lula and his wife failed to disclose their ownership of the luxury apartment. Lula had denied the charges, calling them a politically motivated.