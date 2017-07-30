Afghan official say they killed three militants who attacked the Iraqi Embassy in Kabul Monday, an operation that highlights the precarious security situation in the Afghan capital 16 years after the U.S.-led invasion.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in which a suicide bomber detonated a device outside the entrance to the embassy. Three militants then entered the compound and engaged in a four-hour gun battle, Afghan officials said, before the militants were killed. The Afghan Interior Ministry said one policeman was wounded in the attack.

“No embassy staff members were hurt in the attack,” the ministry said in a statement. “The security forces rescued the ambassador, deputy ambassador and other staff and took them to a safe place.”

The militant operation was the latest high-profile attack in the Afghan capital this year. All have been claimed by either Taliban or ISIS. Additionally, Monday’s attack was the first on the Iraqi Embassy, which just two weeks ago had held a news conference to mark the defeat of ISIS in Mosul, the group’s last major stronghold in Iraq.