Reality Winner, the 25-year-old Air Force veteran charged with mailing classified information to a news organization, believed to be the Intercept, is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation, a defense and intelligence contractor for the U.S. government.

Winner was arrested Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia, where, the FBI said in its affidavit, she “admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the News Outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents.”

News of Winner’s arrest came an hour after the Intercept published a story, along with a National Security Agency document dated May 5, that alleged Russian government hackers targeted 122 local election officials a few days before last November’s election. The Intercept report said there was no evidence to suggest the hackers succeeded in compromising voting machines or vote tabulations. The Intercept said it received the documents anonymously. (My colleague Matt Ford wrote last night about how the FBI linked Winner to the leaked documents.) Winner was born in Texas in 1991 and was raised in Kingsville, near Corpus Christi, the Guardian reported.

Her mother, Billie Winner-Davis told the Guardian her daughter graduated from H.M. King in Kingsville, Texas, excelled in academics, tennis, and athletics. She joined the military shortly afterward, Winner-Davis said.