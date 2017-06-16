Updated at 7:30 p.m. ET

A U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer known as the USS Fitzgerald has been considerably damaged following a collision with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. local time in Japan. At the time of the collision, the Fitzgerald was located 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka—a city near Tokyo that houses a U.S. naval base.

Aerial footage from the Japanese broadcaster NHK seems to confirm reports that the Fitzgerald took on water in at least three compartments. In the footage, people can be seen standing on the deck of the ship:

Aerial footage of the badly damaged USS Fitzgerald pic.twitter.com/LvmoZunvrA — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) June 16, 2017

The U.S. Navy has since requested help from the Japanese Coast Guard, which quickly arrived on the scene. While the ship was reportedly headed to Tokyo, it is now making its way back to the naval base in Yokosuka.

There are reports of injuries, but the extent and number of them are still “being determined,” according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii. A medevac for at least one injured sailor is currently underway. There are no reported casualties so far, but the Japanese Coast Guard has said that seven crew members are missing.

John Richardson, the U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, released a statement Friday implying that the families of those onboard would be notified first of any injuries or casualties: “As more information is learned, we will be sure to share it with the Fitzgerald families and when appropriate the public. … All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Fitzgerald crew and their families.”

While collisions of this nature are uncommon, Friday’s incident is not unique. In May, the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel while conducting routine operations in international waters.

This story is developing and we will update it as we learn more.