Authorities have identified the third attacker responsible for Saturday’s terrorist incident on the London Bridge that killed seven people and injured 48. The names of the other two attackers, 27-year-old Khuram Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, were revealed Monday. The mother of the third attacker, 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, said the three men were friends. Together, they carried out the UK’s third terrorist attack this year, driving a hired van into a crowd of pedestrians, then proceeding to stab people in a densely populated area near Borough Market. All three attackers were shot and killed Saturday night by eight police officers. On Sunday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The following day, it was revealed that Butt was the subject of a 2015 terrorist investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police and MI5, the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, after he implored people outside his local mosque not to vote in the upcoming democratic election. The investigation was eventually demoted after detectives found no evidence that Butt was planning an attack. Meanwhile, London police claim that neither Redouane nor Zaghba were suspects prior to Saturday’s deadly incident. With Zaghba, however, there were numerous warning signs.

At age 20, Zaghba, an Italian man born in Morocco, moved to Italy to live with his mother. He had previously studied computer science at a local university in Fez. In March 2016, Zaghba attempted to travel to Syria by way of Istanbul with the suspected goal of joining the Islamic State. According to The Guardian, his flight plans are common among Moroccan-born citizens looking to become members of ISIS. At the time Zaghba was traveling, Italian officials were already closely monitoring individuals like him after receiving an intelligence tip from the U.S. Just a few months prior, Italian anti-terrorism officials reportedly told local police “to signal and point out every suspect from Morocco who is leaving from Italy to Istanbul.’’ While at the airport in Bologna, Italy, Zaghba, who at the time was carrying only a backpack and a one-way ticket to Istanbul, was temporarily detained by authorities. Italian news outlets have since reported that Zagha grew frustrated and told officers he was “going to be a terrorist,” at which point his passport and phone were impounded and his mother, Valeria Collina, was called in for questioning. Collina reportedly told investigators that she didn’t recognize her son anymore, saying: “He frightens me. He spends all day in front of the computer watching incredibly strange things.” Collina is also quoted as saying that Zaghba “thought Syria was a place where he could live as a ‘pure Muslim.’” She added, “I told him there were terrible things going on there, but I was not able to change his mind.”