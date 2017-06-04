In the Prime Minister’s speech Sunday, she said, “There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.”

“Enough is enough,” Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday of the London Bridge Attack. She had just left a meeting of the country’s emergency response committee, and in her speech she promised new efforts to crack down on terrorism. The attacks that killed seven people and injured dozens more were the country’s third this year, and May, speaking outside 10 Downing Street, said, “Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change.” After the past terror attacks this year, May had not sought to change strategy. In fact, after the Manchester attack, Amber Rudd, the home secretary, specifically said police and intelligence services would not seek extra powers. But May now seems to have changed her mind. In her speech Sunday, she attempted to lay out a strategy on how she planned to fight terror. First, May said the country needed to acknowledge that terrorism had changed, and that extremists were not connected through typical networks of the past. Instead, she said, “They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism.”

May also called on internet companies to do more to limit the spread of extremism online, something that she’d pitched last month at the G-7 Summit. How this could happen, however is unclear, and it would be a massive undertaking that requires an equally coordinated response. May did not elaborate. As well as online, May said Sunday there was a need to focus on “safe spaces in the real world,” and that this would require difficult conversations” that included taking action at home. “There is, to be frank,” May said, “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.” This could have the most wide-reaching implications, and it could also be the most controversial insinuation. The Guardian suggested that this meant May would probably try to revive a conservative counter-terrorism bill that was shelved earlier this year. The bill would have broadened suspects that police could investigate and arrest, but the government’s lawyers couldn’t come up with a proper definition for extremism. The bill originally regarded it, in part, as “the vocal or active opposition to our fundamental values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs.” But even the government’s lawyers,considered this language far too vague. Critics also said the law would lead to the persecution of Muslim communities, and could potentially have the reverse effect of radicalizing people. May’s tone on Sunday, however, suggested she would at least restart the conversation around the bill. “We need to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy,” she said, “to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need.”