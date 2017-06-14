At least 300 people have been killed in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, ISIS’s de-facto capital, since March in what UN war-crimes investigators have called a “staggering loss of civilian life.”

The surge in fatalities coincides with intensified airstrikes by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group of U.S.-backed Arab and Kurdish fighters, against the Islamic State in Raqqa. The SDF launched an offensive last week on the city, which has been under ISIS control since 2014; SDF fighters claimed a number of key neighborhoods in the western, eastern, and northern parts of the city.

But the offensive has come at a cost. In addition to destroying “almost every important building in Raqqa,” the operation has put many civilians in the line of fire and displaced thousands of others.

“The intensification of airstrikes, which have paved the ground for an SDF advance in Raqqa, has resulted not only in staggering loss of civilian life, but has also led to 160,000 civilians fleeing their homes and becoming internally displaced,” Paulo Pinheiro, the UN Commission of Inquiry chairman, said Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council.