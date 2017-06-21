Saudi King Salman named his 31-year-old son, Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, altering the line of succession by removing the previous crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, his nephew and counterterrorism chief, from all his posts.

The king’s decision was endorsed by 31 out of 34 members of the Allegiance Council, a body comprising senior members of the ruling Al Saud family. The move, while not wholly unexpected, comes much sooner than anyone had expected the king’s relatively young son to be named crown prince. Saudi kings typically ascend to the throne when they are older. Salman, who became king in 2015 following the death of his half-brother Abdulah, is 81 and believed to be in poor health. Nayef, who was sidelined by Wednesday’s decision, is 57, and suffers from diabetes as well as the effects of an assassination attempt in 2009.

The king’s decision comes at a challenging time for Saudi Arabia, long the dominant Sunni power. It’s embroiled in a proxy war in Yemen with its regional rival, Iran; it, along with its regional allies, has severed links with neighboring Qatar over Doha’s alleged support of terrorism; Islamist extremism remains a severe problem in the region; and the country’s economy, long dependent on its oil, is in desperate need of an overhaul. Enter Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As defense minister, he has led the Saudi-led war in Yemen; signed a $350 billion defense deal with the Trump administration that ensures U.S. backing for the country for years—if not decades—to come; was critical of the Obama administration’s policies in the region; and outlined an ambitious economic agenda, dubbed Vision 2030, that includes drastic austerity measures and seeks to diversify the economy away from oil and plans to partially privatize Aramco, the state-owned oil giant.