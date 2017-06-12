A Pakistani court convicted a man for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad during an argument on Facebook—a crime the court determined was punishable by death.

It marks the first time someone in Pakistan has been handed the death penalty for comments made on social media. It would also mark the first time the country has executed someone for blasphemy.

Taimoor Raza, 30, was found guilty Saturday of allegedly making blasphemous comments about the Prophet Muhammad and other prominent Muslim figures on Facebook in violation of Pakistani laws that outlaw using derogatory remarks about the prophet or inciting sectarian hatred. Shafiq Qureshi, the public prosecutor involved with the case, told Reuters that Raza, who belongs to Pakistan’s minority Shia population, was accused of spreading “hate speech” about an orthodox Sunni sect.

The conviction comes amid Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s high-profile crackdown against blasphemous social-media content—one critics say has been used to silence dissent. Human-rights organizations have called the move a “dangerous precedent.”