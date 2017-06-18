Updated at 5:17 p.m. ET

Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who spent a year in a North Korean prison before being released last week in a coma, died Monday, his family said. He was 22.

“We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto,” the Warmbier family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.”

Warmbier returned to his home near Cincinnati, Ohio, last week after more than a year of imprisonment in North Korea where he was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda sign from his hotel. North Korea said he was stricken with botulism soon after he was sentenced and was given a sleeping pill, after which he fell into a coma. But officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was taken upon his return from North Korea, said last week Warmbier exhibited no signs of contracting botulism, noting his injuries were consistent with “cardiopulmonary arrest, where the blood supply to the brain is inadequate for a period of time, resulting in the death of brain tissue.”