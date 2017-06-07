At 1:06 p.m local time, the plane departed the coastal city of Myeik with plans to land in the much larger city of Yangon, about 350 miles away. At 1:35 p.m., military officials lost connection with the aircraft, which was likely flying about 20 miles west of Dawei at the time. “We don’t know what exactly happened … after the loss of contact,” Kyaw Kyaw Htey, a civil aviation official at the Myeik airport, told Reuters . Six navy ships and three military aircrafts are now searching for the missing plane, continuing their efforts through the night and into the morning. A crowd of around 300 to 400 people, including emergency service professionals, have since gathered on a beach close to where the navy search is being conducted, but have yet to detect any trace of the missing aircraft.

A military aircraft has gone missing off the coast of southern Myanmar, the nation’s military spokesman, General Myat Min Oo, announced Wednesday. The plane was reportedly carrying 120 passengers, the majority of whom were families of military personnel. According to the general, 106 passengers were either soldiers or their family members, and another 14 were crew members. Earlier reports claimed that 90 people were onboard. The AP writes that it is common for military flights in the region to transport family members, allowing them to save on transportation costs.

Many are now speculating that the plane crashed into the Andaman Sea. While the search is ongoing, an anonymous air force source told the AFP Wednesday that a navy search and rescue ship discovered debris from the aircraft in the ocean. “We think it was a technical failure,” the source said. “Weather is fine there.” While Myanmar recently entered its monsoon season, officials report that conditions were normal at the time of the plane’s departure, with a slight bit of rain, but significant visibility.

Indeed, all signs point to an internal malfunction—an all-too-common occurrence for planes in Southeast Asia. In June 2016, a military helicopter crashed into a hillside in central Myanmar, killing three army officers. A few months earlier, a plane taking off from Myanmar’s capital city, Naypyidaw, burst into flames and crashed into a nearby field, killing five crew members. And, in 2012, a Myanmar passenger jet carrying a number of tourists crashed into a field in central Myanmar, killing two and injuring 11. Wednesday’s disappearance also closely resembles a prominent flight disaster that took place in March 2014, when Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 went missing on the path from Malaysia to Beijing. The plane reportedly crashed into the Indian Ocean, taking the lives of 227 passengers and 12 crew members.

Despite the tendency for Southeast Asian planes to endure technical failures, there was little sign that Wednesday’s flight was in jeopardy. The aircraft, manufactured in China and purchased by Myanmar’s military in March 2016, had achieved a total of 809 flying hours. It also had not reached its full capacity, according to a military officer, who said the plane could hold 200 people. While the plane was carrying an additional 2.4 tons of supplies, it was built to withstand much more. With no clear explanation for why the aircraft went missing, questions regarding a possible crash—and the status of those onboard—remain unanswered.