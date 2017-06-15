The death toll from the fire at Grenfell Tower, the 24-story apartment building in London, has climbed to 30, the Metropolitan Police said Friday.

“I do believe that the number will increase,” Commander Stuart Cundy said.

Police said 24 people are still in hospital, 12 of them in critical condition. As many as 76 people are still missing, the BBC reported. Cundy said he would not comment on unconfirmed reports.

“It is going to take a period of time for our specialists both in the police and the London Fire Brigade to fully search that building and make sure we locate and recover everybody that has sadly perished in that fire,” he said.

The fire began in the early hours of Wednesday morning—the Fire Brigade said it received first reports at 12:54 a.m. As I reported yesterday, the rising death toll can, in part, be attributed to the fact most people inside were still sleeping. The size of the building—120 apartment over 24 floors—means the recovery process is expected to take several more days. The cause of the fire is not yet known, though Cundy said Friday there was nothing to suggest it had been set deliberately.