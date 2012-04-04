Police have shut down the London Bridge after reports of a van hitting several pedestrians, and of stabbings at a nearby market. Armed officers and emergency workers are on the scene, and about five people were being treated for injuries. Police say that "more than one" person has been killed, according to the BBC.

Police responded to the London Bridge at little after 10 p.m. local time. Witnesses said a man driving a white van, speeding at about 50 miles per hour, swerved onto the pavement and drove into a crowd of people. BBC Reporter Holly Jones was at the scene during the incident, and she said: "He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people,” Jones said. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.”

Police are also responding to the Borough Market, which is about a five-minute walk from the bridge, where there were reports of a stabbing. The area is full of shops and restaurants, and witnesses locked themselves inside storefronts, and police reported shots fired. The area has been cordoned off. It’s not clear if police have captured suspects, although Jones said she saw officers take one man into custody.

Police have also said they’re responding to an incident at Vauxhall, which is a nearby mixed residential and commercial area.

The office of Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge." The White House also says Trump is being updated on the incident. Shortly after, Trump tweeted about his travel ban.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.