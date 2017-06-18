U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the attack on worshippers outside a London mosque in the early hours of Monday morning “every bit as sickening” as the recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

“This was an attack on Muslims near their place of worship … and like all acts of terrorism it seeks to drive us apart,” May said Monday at 10 Downing Street.

One person is dead and 10 wounded after the incident in which a van struck pedestrians outside the Muslim Welfare House in London’s Finsbury Park neighborhood. All the casualties were Muslim, the Metropolitan Police said. The area was busy because worshippers had been attending evening prayers at a nearby mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Cressida Dick, the police commissioner, said the incident was being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command. May said police declared the attack a terrorist incident within eight minutes of them receiving word of it at just after 12:20 a.m.