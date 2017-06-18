As predicted, French President Emmanuel Macron’s party dominated the second-round of parliamentary voting on Sunday. Early polls projected that his Republic on the Move! (LREM) party will win more than 355 seats in the country’s 577-seat lower house. The win has pushed aside France’s mainstream political parties, and it also gives Macron an absolute majority, meaning he will likely be able to overhaul the country’s restrictive labor laws.

More than 80 percent of the vote has been counted, and behind LREM, the conservative Republicans won 22 percent, giving them about 125 seats. The Socialist Party, which ruled for the last five years, will likely secure just 40 seats, the lowest ever since World War II. "Tonight, the collapse of the Socialist Party is beyond doubt. The president of the Republic has all the powers," Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, the party’s leader, said just before he announced he’d step down.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front party won at least eight seats. Le Pen also won her race for a seat in the National Assembly, the first time she’s held the position. In a speech Sunday, Le Pen said she’d “fight with all necessary means the harmful projects of the government,” especially what she called Macron’ pro-European and pro-migrant policies.