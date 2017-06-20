Brussels police said an incident involving an individual “is under control” following reports of an explosion at the city's main train station.

Belgian media reported the Brussels Central Station was evacuated Tuesday after a man, reportedly wearing a belt of explosives, was fatally shot by authorities. Crisis Center Belgium, the national emergency-management body, confirmed there was an incident at the station and that an individual was “neutralized.”

Apart from the individual, who has not been identified, no other casualties have been reported.

Belgium has been on high alert since a suicide-bombing attack targeted its subway system and airport in March 2016—an attack that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others. Since then, the country has maintained its threat level at 3, its second-highest level, which denotes a “possible and likely” threat.