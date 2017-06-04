Bill Cosby was in a Pittsburgh court Monday for the first day of his trial on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004—the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of similar allegations against the legendary comedian and actor. The Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, district attorney has charged Cosby with three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assault. If convicted, Cosby, 79, who is charged with drugging and raping Andrea Constand, faces up to 10 years in prison. Cosby arrived at the courtroom a little after 8:30 a.m., leaning on a cane and the arm of Keshia Knight Pulliam, the actress who as a child played Rudy on The Cosby Show. In the courtroom, Cosby laughed and joked with his attorneys, according to The Washington Post. Cosby has said he will not testify, and the highlight of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks, will be the testimony of Constand, who first met Cosby while she worked at Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater.

Constand’s accusations center on a night in 2004 she spent at Cosby’s home. At the time, Constand was the director of the university’s basketball program, and Cosby had taken an interest in her. Neither person denies the meeting, nor that Cosby gave Constand several pills and a glass of wine. But aside from that their accounts differ drastically, and the jury’s interpretation of what happened that night will ultimately decide if Cosby is guilty of sexual assault or not. Constand filed a federal lawsuit in 2005, about a year after their encounter, and much of Cosby’s accounting of that night comes from four days of sworn testimony he gave to lawyers. According to Cosby’s account, he gave Constand the pills to help her relax because she was stressed from her job. They were three blue pills, which he said was Benadryl. He said they talked for a while about her job, then moved to a sofa, where the two began to kiss. Cosby says the sex was consensual, and that afterward he let Constand sleep at his home, on the couch, for a couple hours. Then he made her tea and gave her a muffin, he said, and she didn’t mentioned anything negative about what they’d done, according to his testimony. “She is not asking me a darn thing in a negative. She's giving no viewpoint of anything negative having happened to her. And I sat there and I watched her eat the muffin. I don't think she ate all of it ... She got up. I got up with her. Opened the door. She went out through the second door to the car, got in the car and drove away.” Constand’s account is different. After she took the pills, which she says Cosby described as herbal medication that would “take the edge off,” Constand says she felt paralyzed. She could not speak or move while Cosby undressed her and assaulted her, and never gave consent, nor was she in a state to give it. She says she left dazed without saying a word. Her account is similar to that of many other women who’ve also accused Cosby of sexual assault, dating back to the 1960s. But many of those accusations have aged beyond the statute of limitations, and only one other accuser will be allowed to testify at the trial. The woman, who is identified only as Kacey, says Cosby assaulted her in 1996 after he invited her to his home and drugged her. The prosecution had sought to include the testimony of 13 others, but the judge ruled it would be too prejudicial. Cosby has consistently and vehemently denied the allegations against him.