At least two people were shot, including one doctor, at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York City’s Bronx borough. Police sent out an emergency alert telling people to avoid the area, and it was unclear if the shooter or shooters were still active.

Police were working to secure the area, which means emergency workers were not yet allowed to enter the hospital.

The New York Times reported that a police scanner description of the suspect said he was tall, thin, and wearing a blue shirt and white lab coat. A police official who spoke with the Times anonymously because the department had not issued a statement said early reports indicated he was an employee. A spokesman for the police department, J. Peter Donald, tweeted at about 4 p.m. that one shooter was killed at the hospital. The official NYPD accounts has also confirmed the death.

UPDATE: The shooter is deceased. Several others are injured regarding the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017





This is a developing story, and we’ll add more information as it becomes available.