The Trump administration has sanctioned eight members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court, including the court’s president, Maikel Moreno, the U.S. Treasury Department announced late Thursday night. U.S. officials said the sanctions were a direct response to an incident in March in which the Supreme Court annulled the nation’s democratically elected National Assembly, which is controlled by Venezuela’s opposition party. At the time, the Supreme Court, which remains loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, justified the takeover by claiming that the National Assembly was in contempt of its rulings. The court ultimately sought to authorize Maduro’s oil joint ventures by bypassing congressional approval.

In the wake of what many opposition leaders considered to be a coup d’etat, protestors took to the streets of Venezuela, chanting and waving signs that read “No to Dictatorship.” For the last two months, continued protests in Venezuela have often turned violent, resulting in an estimated 45 deaths. Although Venezuela’s Supreme Court later revoked their takeover in response to international backlash, Thursday’s sanctions aim to pressure Maduro’s government to discontinue its authoritarian behavior. A statement from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explains the administration’s decision:

The Venezuelan people are suffering from a collapsing economy brought about by their government’s mismanagement and corruption. Members of the country’s Supreme Court of Justice have exacerbated the situation by consistently interfering with the legislative branch’s authority. By imposing these targeted sanctions, the United States is supporting the Venezuelan people in their efforts to protect and advance democratic governance in their country.

Since assuming the presidency in 2013, Maduro has been criticized by international leaders for carrying out a dictatorial regime. In addition to usurping the power of the National Assembly, the president has been accused of jailing opposition leaders and limiting access to newspapers that speak critically of his government. Many Venezuelans also hold Maduro responsible for the dire state of the nation’s economic and humanitarian crisis.