President Trump refused to endorse the Paris climate accords on Saturday, despite strong pressure from Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and the rest of the G7 nations. Instead, Trump said in a tweet he would wait until next week to decide if the U.S. will join the 195-nation agreement.

The news frustrated many United Nations leaders, who’d intensely lobbied Trump to sign the climate agreement. German chancellor Angela Merkel said the discussions “had been very difficult, and not to say very unsatisfactory.” She added that “here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris accord or not.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was “essential for international equilibrium and the reputation of America that it remains engaged with the Paris treaty. The G7 had shown issues such as climate change are not side issues that can be left to others.”

Ultimately, all remaining six of the G7 nations reaffirmed their commitment to reducing harmful emissions, and an unusual exception had to be added for the U.S. The paragraph said America was still considering the climate accords, because the nation was “in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change.” But even before G7 leaders could release their joint statement, Trump posted a message to Twitter saying:

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Trump has repeatedly called steps to cut climate-warming emissions bad for business. He’s even called climate change a Chinese hoax “to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” And during his election campaign, he threatened several times to pull out of the Paris climate accords, a groundbreaking agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions. At the meeting Saturday, world leaders stressed to Trump the importance and symbolism of U.S. backing the plan. “That was a big topic,” Trump’s chief economist, Gary Cohn, told reporters, “where many of the European leaders talked about these global agreements ... without the United States it's sort of missing a big gap when you take the biggest economy out."