President Trump welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House Tuesday for a meeting the Turkish leader said marks “a historical turn of tide” in relations between the NATO allies despite recent tensions over the U.S.’s plan to arm Kurdish rebels in Syria. Three issues loomed over the talks, their first face-to-face encounter since Trump took office: Kurdish rebels, the extradition of a Turkish cleric whom Ankara regards as a terrorist, and the refugee crisis spawned by the Syrian civil war. Trump said their discussion would also encompass trade and commercial ties. “Today we face a new enemy and the fight against terrorism and again we seek to face this threat together,” Trump said Tuesday during a joint statement, adding the U.S. would support Turkey “in the first fight against terror and terrorist groups like ISIS and the PKK,” in reference to the separatist Kurdish Workers Party, a designated terrorist group.

Last week the Trump administration announced its decision to arm the Syrian-Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia group fighting alongside Syrian Arab forces against the Islamic State. The move prompted outrage from Ankara, which regards the militia as an extension of the PKK. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Erdogan’s meeting with Trump would be an opportunity for the U.S. to “correct the mistake.” In his own remarks, Erdogan said groups like the PKK and YPG “will never be accepted,” adding that to do so would be “against a global agreement that we have reached.” It’s unclear whether Trump will change course; as my colleague David Graham wrote last night, other foreign leaders have managed to get what they want out of the U.S. president after brief meetings or conversations. Still, the YPG is seen a crucial ally in the fight against ISIS, and the Pentagon said last week that the group would be critical in achieving victory in Raqqa, ISIS’s de facto capital. Though Trump has previously acknowledged Turkey’s concerns with the Kurds, he told The New York Times last July he is “a big fan of the Kurdish forces,”adding that “it would be ideal if we could get them all together.” Another issue Erdogan is expected to press Trump on is Turkey’s long-standing extradition request for Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based Islamic cleric Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup against Erdogan last July. More than 47,000 people were arrested in the coup’s aftermath for suspected ties to Gulen. The cleric, who denied involvement in the putsch, criticized in a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday what he called a “new stage of authoritarianism” under Erdogan’s leadership, adding “the people of Turkey need the support of their European allies and the United States to restore their democracy.”