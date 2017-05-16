Authorities announced Wednesday charges against two protesters in connection to the outbreak of violent clashes outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C., that involved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s guards.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference Wednesday that 12 people, including a police officer, were injured Tuesday in what he called “a brutal attack on peaceful protesters.” Two people, both Americans, were arrested on the scene, and Newsham said that authorities would pursue charges against others involved.

“We intend to ensure that there is accountability for anyone that was involved in this assault,” Newsham said, adding that this is “not something we tolerate in our city.”

The anti-Erdogan protest, which coincided with the Turkish leader’s visit Tuesday with President Trump at the White House, was composed of approximately two dozen protesters, including members of the Armenian National Committee of America and supporters of the Peoples’s Democratic Party, a pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey. Video of the incident shows protesters being attacked by unidentified men in suits, while D.C. police officers attempted to restore calm. One protester can be seen being repeatedly kicked on the ground by multiple people before police intervene.