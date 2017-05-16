Protesters are calling for Brazilian President Michel Temer’s impeachment following news reports he was recorded approving bribes to silence a possible witness in the country’s ongoing corruption scandal—allegations Temer denies.

As Brazilian newspaper O Globo reports, Temer was recorded in March having a conversation with Joesley Batista, the chairman of JBS, Brazil’s largest meatpacker. During the conversation, Batista allegedly told Temer that JBS was paying former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, a once powerful member of Temer’s ruling party who was expelled from the government in September, for his silence—to which Temer was recorded saying, “You need to keep that up, OK?”

The report did not say what Cunha was paid to keep silent about, though the former speaker, who has been called the “Frank Underwood” of Brazilian politics, has previously claimed to have compromising information about several politicians linked to the massive corruption scandal involving Petrobras, the state oil firm.