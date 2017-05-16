Chris Cornell, perhaps best known as the lead singer of Soundgarden, one of the bands that defined the grunge sound of the ’90s, had died at the age of 52. In a statement, Brian Bumbery, his representative, called Cornell’s death “sudden and unexpected.”

Cornell’s died Wednesday night after he performed with Soundgarden in Detroit’s Fox Theatre—part of a tour the band was undertaking of the U.S. this month.

Soundgarden—which along with Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and other Seattle bands defined the sound of an era—was formed in 1984 by Cornell, Kim Thayil, the guitarist, and Hiro Yamamoto, the bassist. Its third album, Badmotorfinger, catapulted the band to success—with songs like “Jesus Christ Pose” and “Rusty Cage” dominating alternative-rock radio. By 1996, the band had released five studio albums in all, including the super-successful Superunknown in 1994. It disbanded a year later due to creative tensions among the band’s members. The band reunited in 2012 to release its sixth studio album, King Animal.