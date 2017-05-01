Military athletes must now serve at least two years of active duty before they are recruited into professional sports, the Pentagon announced Monday. The news reverses a 2016 policy that allowed service academy athletes to “go pro” directly after graduating, and will apply to this year’s graduating class.

“Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services,” Dana W. White, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, said in a statement. “Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense. Therefore, upon graduation, officers will serve as military officers for their minimum commitment of two years.”

White said the Department of Defense “has a long history of officer athletes who served their nation before going to the pros.” Notable examples include football star Roger Staubach, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1963, former Dallas Cowboys player Chad Hennings, and 10-time NBA All-Star David Robinson. Having attended military college in the 1960s and 1980s, these players were required to serve at least two years of active duty.