Mike Dubke, the White House communications director, has resigned from his position as part of a wider shakeup of the team, CBS News and The Washington Post are reporting Tuesday.
“I will say that he has expressed his desire to leave the White House,” Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s counselor, told Fox & Friends.
Dubke, who had been on the job three months, resigned May 18, Conway said, but stayed in the position until Trump returned to Washington after his first foreign trip as president. His last day could be as early as Tuesday, the Post reports, citing a senior administration official.
Dubke’s departure could be part of a wider shakeup of the White House communications team. Axios reports: “Insiders say Dubke came in with few patrons, and never gelled with the originals. His departure is a reminder of how hard it is for newcomers to thrive in Trumpland.” Here’s Dubke’s note to his associates, via Maggie Haberman, The New York Times’s White House correspondent:
Dubke note to associates about leaving the job after three months pic.twitter.com/7XrbbCotby— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 30, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.