President Trump told the Palestinian Authority’s president that he envisions the U.S. being “a mediator or an arbitrator or a facilitator” between Israelis and Palestinians as Mahmoud Abbas marked his first visit to Washington in three years.

“I want to support you in being the Palestinian leader who signs his name to the final and most important peace agreement that brings safety, security, and prosperity to both peoples and to the region,” Trump said without mentioning the two-state solution that has been a longtime bedrock of U.S. policy in the region.

Trump said that while he wanted to help Israel and the Palestinians to come to an agreement, a deal couldn’t be imposed on either party. An agreement between the two sides, which Trump has dubbed “the toughest deal in the world,” has long thwarted past U.S. administrations.

“I believe we are capable under your leadership, courageous stewardship, and wisdom ... to be true partners to bring about a historic peace treaty,” Abbas said at a joint news conference with Trump. The Palestinian leader also expressed his desire to pursue a two-state solution to the conflict, noting “it’s about time for Israel to end its occupation of our people and of our land after 50 years.”