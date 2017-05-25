At least five advertising firms have pulled their commercials from the Sean Hannity Show on Fox News following the television host’s coverage of a false murder conspiracy. On Tuesday of last week, Hannity reiterated a now-debunked theory regarding the death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee who was gunned down last summer in Washington, D.C. While local police suspect the shooting to be a botched robbery, Hannity claimed that Rich was murdered over his alleged ties to WikiLeaks. Moreover, Hannity argued on Twitter that the story could potentially discount any evidence of collusion between Russian officials and the Trump administration leading up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election: Congress, investigate Seth Rich Murder! @JulianAssange made comments u need to listen to! If Seth was wiki source, no Trump/Russia collusion https://t.co/QPHZwypU34 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 22, 2017 On May 16, the same day that Hannity referenced the conspiracy on air, an article featuring similar claims was published on the Fox News website. The site later retracted the article on May 23, saying it “was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting.” By then, the story of alleged ties between WikiLeaks and Rich’s murder had reached major conservative news outlets like Drudge and Breitbart.

On the day of the retraction, Hannity told Fox viewers that he would no longer be reporting on Rich’s murder, not because of its inaccuracy, but because of a request from the deceased victim’s family. “Please do not interpret what I’m saying tonight to mean anything,” he said. “Don’t read into this. I promise you, I am not going to stop doing my job. To the extent of my ability, I am not going to stop trying to find the truth.” Hannity later told The Huffington Post that the decision to suspend his reporting came from his heart rather than any network pressure. He added: “Nobody tells me what to say on my show. They never have and, frankly, they never will.” For now, the network has continued to show its support for Hannity, whose program brings in millions of dollars in ad revenue each year. According to Kantar Media, a market research firm that tracks ad spending on commercials, Hannity’s show generated around $56.1 million in 2015, and another $65.7 million in 2016. While Fox News announced Wednesday that host Kimberly Guilfoyle would be replacing Hannity on air for the remainder of the week, the network insisted that, “like the rest of the country,” Hannity was going on vacation for Memorial Day weekend. “Those who suggest otherwise are going to look foolish,” the network added, temporarily dispelling rumors that Hannity’s job was in jeopardy. Even with Fox News standing behind Hannity, advertisers were less than pleased with his recent on-air comments. BuzzFeed reports that companies like Cars.com, Crowne Plaza Hotels, Peloton bicycles, Casper, Leesa Sleep, and Ring home security have all pulled their commercials from Hannity’s show. Cars.com was the first to comment on their decision, telling BuzzFeed News that the company had been “watching closely” prior to removing their advertisements. On Wednesday, Peloton also tweeted that it had “directed [its] media agency to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s show.”