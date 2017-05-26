Last year Allman canceled tour dates, saying he’d suffered a throat injury. Earlier this year, in March, he canceled the rest of his shows for the year.

His death was announced on his website, and gave no official cause. Allman struggled much his life with health issues and drug addiction, and the statement on his death said, “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times." It added that he “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia."

Founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Gregory LeNoir "Gregg" Allman, who with his Hammond B-3 organ, and soft but growling voice helped create a sound that was simultaneously jazz, rock, blues, and parts San Francisco jam band, and that became the defining tone of Southern Rock music, died on Saturday. He was 69.

Allman and his older brother, Duane, both started the band after years of touring to little success. They were born in Nashville, Tennessee to a Military father who was killed while both were young. They lived in Florida, played in high school bands, and Gregg later became a studio musician at the famous Muscle Shoals recording studio in Alabama.

It was only after the release of an Allman Brothers Band live performance, called Live at the Fillmore East, that they became well known. The next album, Eat a Peach, would be their most popular. On it were radio hits like “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More” and “One Way Out,” soft, almost orchestral tracks like “Melissa” and the half-hour quasi-jazz improvisational sounds of “Mountain Jam.” Unfortunately, between the release of those albums, Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident. In a 1973 feature in Rolling Stone magazine, written by the then-16-year-old Cameron Crowe, Allman reflected on his start in music, Duane’s musical influence, and his brother’s first motorcycle:

"He quit school, I don't know how many times. Got thrown out a few times too. But he had that motorcycle and drove it until it finally just fell apart. When it did, he quit school. While I was gone, he'd grab my axe and start picking. Pretty soon we had fights over the damn thing, so when it came around to our birthdays—mine was in December and his was in November—we both got one. I got mine a little earlier than my birthday, actually. Matter of fact, I put hands on my first electric guitar November 10th, 1960, at three o'clock that Saturday afternoon. Duane's guitar got into the picture shortly after that." Gregg gave the Sears guitar to a family friend and it is probably still somewhere in Daytona Beach the way Gregg last saw it; painted flat black with gold strings on it and containing two potted plants. The Allmans took their electric guitars to led Connors, "a really intense cat who knew how to teach. He's probably still down there. He didn't teach any of that bullshit minute waltz business. I said, 'Man, I want to learn some goddamn Chuck Berry music!" . . . and he taught me."

It was from these roots that later Southern Rock bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band got their influence; although, the Allman Brothers Band cut cross genre, influencing their peers in the 1970s and leaving their mark on the era. Allman was the face of that sound. He had long blonde hair and thick sideburns that spread his cheeks, and many others would go on to copy that look.

The Allman Brothers Band continued in many variations afterward, always with Allman at the center, either on guitar, vocals, or his Hammond B-3 organ. He went on to have a successful solo career, although his later life was fraught with celebrity divorces (twice to Cher), drug addiction and recovery. But always music.

This is a developing obituary, and more will be added soon.