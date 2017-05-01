Fox News’s Bill Shine has resigned from his position as co-president, the network’s acting CEO, Rupert Murdoch, announced Monday. Shine’s fellow co-president, Jack Abernethy, will retain his position, while senior employees Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace will help to absorb some of his responsibilities. Shine was an employee of Fox News since its founding in 1996.

Shine’s resignation comes less than two weeks after Bill O’Reilly, the network’s most-watch anchor, was ousted following a string of sexual harassment allegations and an internal investigation of his behavior. In July 2016, former CEO Roger Ailes resigned after being accused of sexual harassment by a number of female employees. Shine was promoted to co-president in the wake of Ailes’ departure.

In a statement Monday, Murdoch called Shine’s resignation “a significant day for all at Fox News.” He went on: “Bill has played a huge role in building Fox News to its present position as the nation’s biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry. His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”