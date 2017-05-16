Gunmen killed at least 24 Coptic Christians Friday in Egypt’s El-Minya governorate, the latest attack against the minority religious group.

Ahram Online, the English-language website of Egypt’s Al Ahram newspaper, reported the Christians were on a bus taking them to Saint Samuel Monastery, about 140 miles southwest of Cairo. Twenty-seven people were also injured in the attack in which two cars carrying gunmen attacked the bus. Previous attacks on the Copts has been attributed to ISIS. No one has yet claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack.

The attack follows one on April 9, Palm Sunday, when suicide bombers struck Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria, killing a total of 47 people. The Egyptian government issued a three-month state of emergency after those bombings.

Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s 94 million people. Copts, the largest Christian group in the country, trace their church back to 50 AD, when the Apostle Mark is said to have visited the area. That makes the Coptic Church one of the oldest Christian groups in the world.