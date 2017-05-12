Two Portuguese children were canonized by Pope Francis in a large outdoor mass in Fatima, Portugal on Saturday, becoming the youngest saints in Catholic history who were not martyrs. The children, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, died of the Spanish influenza at ages ten and nine, and are known within the church for receiving visions of the Virgin Mary. Their first vision is said to have occurred exactly a century ago on May 13, 1917. On Saturday, a crowd of around half a million people gathered outside the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, the epicenter of the small Portuguese farm town. The sanctuary attracts millions of religious devotees each year, making it one of the world’s most visited shrines dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Many visitors slept outdoors in anticipation of Saturday’s mass, with some choosing to arrive days earlier to pray at the shrine and recite rosaries in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary. Before delivering the mass, Pope Francis also prayed before the tombs of the Marto siblings.

The pope proclaimed the siblings’s sainthood at the start of the mass, generating widespread applause from the crowd. “We can take as our examples Saint Francisco and Saint Jacinta, whom the Virgin Mary introduced into the immense ocean of God’s light and taught to adore him,” the pope said. “That was the source of their strength in overcoming opposition and suffering.” At ages nine and seven, Francisco and Jacinta, along with their older cousin, Lucia Dos Santos, were said to have received three messages from the Virgin Mary. These messages were later regarded as “the secrets of Fatima.” The first two secrets allegedly referred to visions of hell, which believers take to be a prediction of communism and World War II. The third secret was the source of speculation for many years, before the Vatican declared in 2000 that it referred to the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II on May 13, 1981. John Paul II later donated one of the bullets that struck him to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima. On May 13, 2000, John Paul II beatified the Marto siblings, or declared them “blessed,” on the 83rd anniversary of their first apparition. Their cousin, Lucia, was beatified in 2008, three years after her death at age 97. At the time, Pope Benedict XVI announced that he would waive a stipulation under ecclesiastical law that requires prospective saints to have been deceased for five years before a case for beatification can be made.