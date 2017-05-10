U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced an unwelcome reception Wednesday as she delivered the commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black college in Daytona Beach, Florida. As the university’s president, Edison Jackson, began to award DeVos an honorary degree, many students in the crowd started to boo, while faculty applauded. A mere seconds after DeVos began speaking, the room erupted in shouts. A number of students turned their backs on the speaker, who attempted to elevate her voice about the crowd’s for the majority of her time on stage. Less than three minutes into the speech, Jackson took over the microphone, telling students: “If this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you. Choose which way you want to go.” This seemed to rile the crowd even further, evoking another collective shout. Students in the crowd were especially angered by DeVos’s mention of the university’s founder, Mary McLeod Bethune, the daughter of slaves and a civil rights activist. As DeVos announced she would be visiting Bethune’s home and gravesite later in the day, a few voices could be heard shouting, “No!” One of the graduates, Donjele Simpson, expressed frustration that DeVos had “the nerve” to bring up Bethune’s legacy. “What does she know about that?” Simpson asked The Washington Post.

Prior to her speech, DeVos received a much warmer welcome from Bethune-Cookman’s student leaders. The university’s former student body president, Jacari Harris, described the Education Secretary as “very transparent,” telling the Post that DeVos “has a listening ear.” Ironically, much of DeVos’s commencement speech centered on the importance of listening before speaking: The natural instinct is to join in the chorus of conflict, to make your voice louder, your point bigger, and your position stronger. But we will not solve the significant and real problems our country faces if we cannot bring ourselves to embrace a mindset of grace. We must first listen, then speak—with humility—to genuinely hear the perspectives of those with whom we don’t immediately or instinctively agree. In a statement on Wednesday night, DeVos responded to the controversy using similar language. “One of the hallmarks of higher education, and of democracy, is the ability to converse with and learn from those with whom we disagree,” DeVos said. “I have respect for all those who attended [the commencement], including those who demonstrated their disagreement with me.” Though pronounced, Wednesday’s student reaction was not altogether surprising. Prior to the commencement ceremony, multiple petitions began to circulate on Bethune-Cookman’s campus, expressing concern over DeVos’s upcoming appearance. The petitions, which together featured around 60,000 signatures, were delivered to school officials on Tuesday. Before the event, Jackson wrote a letter to the campus community defending the university’s invitation. “If our students are robbed of the opportunity to experience and interact with views that may be different from their own, then they will be tremendously less equipped for the demands of democratic citizenship,” Jackson wrote.