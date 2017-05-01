A former South Carolina police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the civil rights of Walter Scott when he fatally shot the unarmed black motorist in the back in April 2015 in North Charleston.

Michael Slager faced state and federal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Scott shortly after he pulled the motorist over at a traffic stop. The incident was captured almost entirely on video, which showed Scott running away before being shot in the back five times. Slager’s previous trial—in which he faced murder and manslaughter charges—ended in a mistrial, but he still faced federal charges of violating Scott’s civil rights.

“We hope that Michael’s acceptance of responsibility will help the Scott family as they continue to grieve their loss,” Andrew Savage, Slager’s attorney, said Tuesday ahead of the guilty plea.

In exchange for Slager’s guilty plea to the federal charge, state prosecutors agreed to drop a pending murder charge against him. Two other federal charges against him—which included using a firearm in a violent crime and obstruction of justice—were also dropped.

Slager faces a possible life sentence for the guilty plea. A sentencing date has not yet been determined, according to his attorney.